Shahid Afridi to play for Qalandars in T10 League

Prolific Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi will represent Qalandars franchise in this year’s T10 League in Abu Dhabi, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The 44-year-old was signed as the team’s icon player.

“I was very excited to be a part of it (T10) from the time I heard it was going to be played in Abu Dhabi,” Afridi said at a press conference. “The first two editions of T10 were in Sharjah and now it is in Abu Dhabi. We will be here to provide fans all the entertainment in this short format of the game.”

He went on to say that the competition has a unique concept altogether as the batsmen have “to go right from the start”.

The franchise is closely linked with Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) Lahore Qalandars. Fawad Rana is the chairman of both sides.