HOME > Sports

Shahid Afridi thanks Sri Lanka for sending team to Pakistan

46 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has thanked Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for sending its team to Pakistan for a limited-overs tour.

Sri Lanka will play a three-match ODI series in Karachi from Friday before travelling to Lahore for the same number of T20Is.

“I would like to congratulate the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB),” he said in a video on his YouTube channel. “I would also like to thank the Sri Lankan cricket board for sending their team to Pakistan.”

Afridi added that fans were missing international cricket in Pakistan for quite some time and the players are keen to perform on home turf.

“Please come and support both teams in such a way that when the Sri Lankan team returns, they feel as if they have played on home turf,” he said.

The 44-year-old said that a message should be sent that Pakistan is a beautiful country with hospitable people.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Shahid Afridi Sri Lanka
 
