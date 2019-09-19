Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Shahid Afridi heaps praise on ‘great player’ Virat Kohli

38 mins ago
 

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi congratulated Indian captain Virat Kohli on becoming the leading run-scorer in T20I history.

Kohli led from the front against South Africa when he scored 72 off 52 deliveries as his side chased down a 150-run target in 19 overs in the second T20I between the two sides. He is the only batsman to have an average of over 50 in all three formats of the game.

Shahid Afridi, terming the Indian skipper a great player, said that Kohli “should keep entertaining the fans more”.

The Indian batsman, who led India to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, is now the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket with 2,441 runs to his name and has scored a record 22 half-centuries in the shortest format.

 
Cricket Shahid Afridi virat kohli
 
