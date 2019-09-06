Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Shadab impresses with bowling performance in CPL 2019

10 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistani bowler Shadab Khan performed brilliantly with the ball in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2019.

The right-arm leg spinner finished with splendid figures of 3-16 in four overs.

His performance came in a winning cause as the Guyana Amazon Warriors chalked up a 13-run win over St Lucia Zouks at home.

The Warriors, being sent in to bat first, posted a total of 155-9 in their 20 overs with Keemo Paul top scoring with 38 runs off 22 deliveries with three boundaries and the same number of sixes.

Skipper Shoaib Malik and Chris Green contributed 28 runs each to the scorecard.

Obed McCoy picked up four wickets for Zouks whereas Fawad Ahmed finished with two wickets.

St Lucia, chasing a 156-run target, were restricted to 142-9 in allotted 20 overs. Rahkeem Cornwall made 36 from 14 balls with seven boundaries and a six to his name. Najibullah Zadran scored 23 off 21 deliveries after hitting three fours and a maximum.

Apart from Shadab’s three scalps, Chris Green and Romario Shephard took two wickets each.

 
CPL 2019 Cricket shadab khan
 
VIDEO
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
