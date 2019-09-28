Second Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI postponed till September 30

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that the second game of the three-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi has been postponed till September 30.

The game at the National Stadium was to be played on September 29.

The first ODI on Friday was abandoned without a ball bowled due to bad weather.

“The decision has been made mutually by the two boards to allow the ground staff to prepare the National Stadium outfield for next week’s play,” the board stated in a press release. “This week’s heavy rains, including on Friday afternoon, have left the outfield soggy with the groundsmen requiring at least two complete days to make the ground fit for cricket.”

PCB Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan cricket board for allowing the amendments in the schedule.

“This week’s unseasonal heavy rains have forced us to review the series schedule. I am thankful to Sri Lanka Cricket as well as our host broadcasters for agreeing to amend the match schedule to ensure there are no further abandonments due to rain in what is an important bilateral FTP series for Pakistan,” he said.