Schoolgirls showcase their cricketing talent in four-team tournament

Women’s cricket continues to grow in Pakistan by the day and a four-team girls cricketing event organised in Karachi at the State Bank Sports Complex showed the progress made in recent years at the grass-roots level.

The participating teams — Aga Khan Higher Secondary School, Civil Aviation Authority Model School, Happy Home School and Nasra Public School — all fought tooth and nail in the competition but it was Aga Khan who emerged victorious in the final with a seven-wicket win.

The fixtures of the Girls’ Cup Karachi were contested on a knockout format. There were some revised rules in the eight-overs-a-side games as a wide and no-ball would result in two runs for the batting side.

In the knockout stages, the Aga Khan school eliminated Civil Aviation whereas Nasra defeated Happy Home.

Civil Aviation then defeated Happy Home to take the third position.

The final went down to the wire as Nasra Public School made 64 in their eight overs. In reply, Aga Khan were cruising in the run chase but lost three quick wickets to throw the cat among the pigeons. However, they managed to chase down the 65-run target in the final over without any further hiccups.

The event was a joint venture of the Australian High Commission in Pakistan, Jalaluddin Cricket Academy, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Karachi City Cricket Association.

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw and former cricketers Younis Khan and Jalaluddin were the chief guests on the occasion. They distributed prizes among the winning teams, players and organisers.

The Australian High Commissioner said that the tournament has expanded ever since it was launched in Islamabad.

“The Australian High Commission has been sponsoring girls’ cricket in Pakistan since May 2016,” he said. “We began with a single tournament in Islamabad but decided last year to expand to Lahore and now we’re here in Karachi.”

He went on to say that cricket can play a pivotal role in people’s lives. “Cricket and sports can help tear down barriers and stereotypes. Every time these girls hit a boundary or take a catch, they are taking a step towards greater equality.”

Jalaluddin, who is the first cricketer in history to take a hat-trick in ODI cricket, thanked the Australian High Commission for coming on board.

Meanwhile, Younis Khan stressed on the need for promoting and empowering girls through the sport, adding that his daughter is playing cricket as well. He went on to say that there is a woman behind every successful man.

Skipper of the winning Aga Khan side Samila Ikhlaq said that she became interested in cricket after watching her loved ones play the sport. She named women’s cricketer Kainat Imtiaz as her inspiration.

She said that women’s cricket is not flourishing in Pakistan because of the stereotypes against it.