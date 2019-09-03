Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sarfaraz, Babar, Imad named captains for domestic teams

4 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the squads of the six association sides for the 2019-2020 domestic season.

The season kicks off on September 14 with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Sarfaraz Ahmad will lead Sindh while Babar Azam has been named the captain for Central Punjab. Haris Sohail will be the skipper for Balochistan whereas Mohammad Rizwan is leading the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side. Imad Wasim has been named the skipper of the Northern side. Shan Masood will lead the Southern Punjab side.

“The local coaches and juniors selectors had initially prepared the provisional squads of 32 players per side, before they were reviewed and finalised by a three-member independent panel, comprising Misbah-ul-Haq, Nadeem Khan and Rashid Latif, who also took into account player performances from past three seasons,” a press release read. “The PCB centrally contracted cricketers, who are not handed the domestic contracts, will feature in domestic events when not on the national duty. They have been divided equally amongst the Cricket Associations to ensure top-quality and competitive cricket.”

The six teams will gather in the cities on September 11 for their first matches.

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Photo Courtesy: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board had unveiled a new domestic structure for 2019-2020. According to the structural revamp, sixteen regions have now been absorbed into six newly formed associations.

 
