Sarfaraz, Babar eager to play in front of home crowds

Sri Lanka’s limited-overs tour to Pakistan begins on Friday as the visitors lock horns with the Men in Green in a three-match ODI series in Karachi. Cricket fans in Pakistan are looking forward to seeing their heroes play international fixtures on home turf and the tickets are selling like hot cakes.

Pakistani cricketers, who have expressed their excitement about playing in front of the home crowd, have urged the masses to come out in big numbers to support the game and the two teams.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has called the bilateral series the highlight of his career.

“I can’t wait for Friday which will mark the memorable occasion and I hope when I walk out, I have a full-house behind me not only cheering me on but both the sides,” the captain was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a press release. “Fans are the driving force for any team and its players.”

He added, “I request all local cricket fans to be part of history so that they can tell the next generation that they were at the National Stadium when an international series was played.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s new vice-captain Babar Azam is also looking forward to his first assignment as Sarfaraz’s deputy. He believes that the series is all about the fans coming out and supporting the sides.

“I can’t thank (them) enough for the love and respect I have received from all my fans in the early days of my career. Friday will be one of my biggest days when I will take the field as Pakistan vice-captain. I will want the entire country, as well as the National Stadium crowd, to make this a day to remember for me. As a youngster, I have seen a packed-to-capacity National Stadium for ODIs and the two matches that immediately come to my mind are the 2004 and 2008 ODIs against India. In 2004, Pakistan lost by five runs despite Inzamam-ul-Haq’s brilliant century but four years later, Younis Khan’s belligerent 123 not out steered us to an eight-wicket victory.”

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan believes the success of Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixtures in Pakistan has helped the return of international cricket.

“I saw the enthusiasm and passion of the Karachi crowd at PSL. I think the success of this tournament was largely due to the backing of the Karachi crowd, which got behind the matches and made it an event to remember. I am looking forward to a similar response from the Karachi crowds, to come and support us. As professional athletes, we need our fans to be behind us to motivate and inspire us.”

Pacer Wahab Riaz says the crowd in Karachi will be privileged to see the Sri Lankan side play in Pakistan and hopes that they will show their gratitude to the visiting side.

“I urge them to be part of the celebrations and come in big numbers to show the world the real image of Pakistan and its people. As a player, I know the reputation of the National Stadium which has graced some of the greatest matches boasting some of the most iconic players of all-time. I assure all fans the two sides include players who have all the ingredients of joining the club of legends and in this background, request them to see in action making of the modern day stars.”