Sarfaraz asks ICC to facilitate return of cricket in Pakistan

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to play its role in facilitating the return of the sport in the country.

“I don’t know the reasons as to why Sri Lankan cricketers are not willing to tour Pakistan for the limited-overs series,” he said, while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Friday. “Pakistan has supported the cricketing boards of many countries. We want them to support us in our time of need.”

He urged Sri Lanka Cricket to send its team to Pakistan as they will be provided fool-proof security.

Speaking on the security situation in Pakistan, the cricketer hailed the efforts of the government, armed forces and state institutions in bringing peace in the country.

The Pakistan skipper said that Test cricket is the toughest format of the game and requires the most effort.

Sarfaraz, replying to a question regarding Wahab Riaz taking a break from red-ball cricket, said that the fast-bowler must have made the decision after careful consideration and that every player must think about himself.

Expressing excitement about the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy which starts from September 14 under a new format, Sarfaraz said it will produce talented cricketers and a platform will be provided for them to prove their mettle.