Sarfaraz Ahmed retains captaincy, Babar Azam named vice-captain

Sarfaraz Ahmed has retained his captaincy for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka as Babar Azam meteoric rise continues after he was named vice-captain.

There were question marks surrounding Sarfaraz’s position after he struggled in the role during the World Cup as Pakistan crashed out in the group stages.

Sarfaraz averages a healthy 41.88 in ODIs this year — his best return since 2016 — at a strike-rate of 96.91 — his best since 2014 — but made several questionable decisions during the mega event.

However, new head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, while speaking at a press conference, announced that Sarfaraz will retain the captaincy.

Misbah also added that there have been no new updates ever since Sri Lanka Cricket revealed they will be reassessing the security situation after their government received intel regarding a possible attack on the team.