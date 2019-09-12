Sandeep Lamichhane spins Barbados to victory in CPL 2019

Sandeep Lamichhane’s three-wicket haul helped Barbados Tridents beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 18 runs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday.

Tridents, batting first, made 186-2 in their 20 overs with Leniko Boucher and Johnson Charles scoring half-centuries.

Boucher was the top scorer for the side with his 62-run knock off 47 deliveries which included four boundaries and three sixes. He was well supported by Charles who made 52 off 43 with the help of four fours and three maximums.

JP Duminy struck 43-run knock off 18 deliveries after hitting two boundaries and four sixes.

Rayad Emrit and Usama Mir picked up two wickets for St Kitts and Nevis.

The Patriots, chasing 187 to win, were restricted to 168-9 in their 20 overs as Lamichhane starred with the ball.

Laurie Evans scored a half-century but it wasn’t enough to help the side get over the line. He made 64 off 41 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries and a six.

Lamichhane finished with match-winning figures of 3-22 in his four overs. Jason Holder and Hayden Walsh took two wickets each.