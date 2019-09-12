Thursday, September 12, 2019  | 12 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Sandeep Lamichhane spins Barbados to victory in CPL 2019

1 hour ago
 

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Sandeep Lamichhane’s three-wicket haul helped Barbados Tridents beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 18 runs in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday.

Tridents, batting first, made 186-2 in their 20 overs with Leniko Boucher and Johnson Charles scoring half-centuries.

Boucher was the top scorer for the side with his 62-run knock off 47 deliveries which included four boundaries and three sixes. He was well supported by Charles who made 52 off 43 with the help of four fours and three maximums.

JP Duminy struck 43-run knock off 18 deliveries after hitting two boundaries and four sixes.

Rayad Emrit and Usama Mir picked up two wickets for St Kitts and Nevis.

The Patriots, chasing 187 to win, were restricted to 168-9 in their 20 overs as Lamichhane starred with the ball.

Laurie Evans scored a half-century but it wasn’t enough to help the side get over the line. He made 64 off 41 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries and a six.

Lamichhane finished with match-winning figures of 3-22 in his four overs. Jason Holder and Hayden Walsh took two wickets each.

 
TOPICS:
CPL 2019 Cricket Sandeep Lamichhane
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
sports
 
 
 
 
 
Multan, Women, Cricket, Peace, ali tareen
 
MOST READ
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sets new Test record
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sets new Test record
Mohammad Hasnain takes three wickets in CPL 2019 opening match
Mohammad Hasnain takes three wickets in CPL 2019 opening match
Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away in Lahore
Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away in Lahore
Pakistan lose to Afghanistan in low-scoring U19 Asia Cup clash
Pakistan lose to Afghanistan in low-scoring U19 Asia Cup clash
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.