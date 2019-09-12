Thursday, September 12, 2019  | 12 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sana Mir to be honoured with Asia Game Changer Award

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Asia Society announced that it will be honouring veteran Pakistani cricketer Sana Mir with the Asia Game Changer Award.

The Pakistani spinner will receive the award in New York on October 24.

“Our 2019 Asia Game Changers are women who have truly championed gender equality while making enormous contributions to society and social structures within their home countries,” Asia Society President and CEO Josette Sheeran said as quoted by the society’s website. “They are inspiring agents of change who are building a better world – for women and for everyone – by changing the rules, changing the game, and challenging all of us to follow their lead.”

Asia Society stated that Mir is recognised as one of the world’s best cricketers and has championed women’s participation in the male-dominated sport.

Mir said she was truly humbled to receive the accolade.

Mir is currently ranked fifth in the ICC Women’s ODI bowling rankings and is the only Pakistani woman to have occupied the number one spot.

 
Tell us what you think:

Sana Mir, Pakistan, Cricket, Asia Society, Asia Game Changer Awards, New York, United States
 
