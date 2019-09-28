Salman, Azhar put Central Punjab in command in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Central Punjab’s openers Salman Butt and Azhar Ali scored centuries as they were 338-5 against Balochistan on the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s third round fixture at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium on Sunday.

Salman Butt has been the star performer for the Punjab side as he remained not out on 152 while skipper Azhar Ali chipped in with his 123-run knock.

The duo put on an opening stand of 237 runs after electing to bat first.

Azhar’s dismissal prompted a mini collapse and the day ended with Zafar Gohar and Salman Butt on the crease.

On the other hand, Northern were batting 86-3 against Sindh at the end of the opening day’s play in their game at the KRL Stadium on Saturday.

Only 40 overs were bowled as the morning and afternoon sessions could not take place due to rain.

Sindh captain Asad Shafiq elected to bowl first.

Northern had a decent start to their first innings as Haider Ali and Afaq Raheem put on a 44-run opening stand.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were batting at 126-0 with openers Sahibzada Farhan and Israrullah scoring half-centuries on a rain-hit opening day of their fixture against Southern Punjab at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

The start of the match was delayed by 150 minutes and only 32.5 overs could be bowled.

Farhan remained unbeaten on 63 while Israrullah was not out on 52.