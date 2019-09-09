Monday, September 9, 2019  | 9 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Rain halts play in fifth day of one-off Bangladesh Test

1 hour ago
 

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Rain halted the fifth day’s play in the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Monday, with the visitors on the cusp of victory.

The start of the day’s play was also delayed due to bad weather.

Having dominated in only their third ever Test, Afghanistan reduced the home side to 136 for six before rain forced an early close to the fourth day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Chasing an improbable 398, Bangladesh still require 255 to win with skipper Shakib Al Hasan unbeaten on 44 alongside Soumya Sarkar who is not out at 2.

 
TOPICS:
Afghanistan Bangladesh Cricket
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
sports
 
 
 
 
 
Multan, Women, Cricket, Peace, ali tareen
 
MOST READ
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sets new Test record
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sets new Test record
Sarfaraz, Babar, Imad named captains for domestic teams
Sarfaraz, Babar, Imad named captains for domestic teams
Pakistan take on India in U19 Asia Cup on Saturday
Pakistan take on India in U19 Asia Cup on Saturday
Mohammad Hasnain takes three wickets in CPL 2019 opening match
Mohammad Hasnain takes three wickets in CPL 2019 opening match
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.