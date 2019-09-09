Rain halts play in fifth day of one-off Bangladesh Test

Rain halted the fifth day’s play in the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Monday, with the visitors on the cusp of victory.

The start of the day’s play was also delayed due to bad weather.

Having dominated in only their third ever Test, Afghanistan reduced the home side to 136 for six before rain forced an early close to the fourth day at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.

Chasing an improbable 398, Bangladesh still require 255 to win with skipper Shakib Al Hasan unbeaten on 44 alongside Soumya Sarkar who is not out at 2.