Rahkeem Cornwall stars as St Lucia beat Jamaica in CPL

St Lucia Zouks registered a five-wicket win over Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League at Kingston Park in Jamaica on Thursday.

Tallawahs, being sent in to bat first, made 170-5 in their given 20 overs as Glenn Phillips scored a half-century. Swashbuckling opening batsman Chris Gayle, who scored a century against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their previous fixture, was dismissed on a golden duck.

Phillips made 58 off 34 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries and a six. He was supported by Rovman Powell who scored 44 off 22 balls after hitting a four and five maximums.

Obed McCoy and Fahad Ahmed picked up two wickets each for St Lucia.

Rahkeem Cornwall’s 30-ball 75 helped the Zouks successfully chase down the 171-run target in 16.4 overs for the loss of five wickets. His opening partner Andre Fletcher made 47 from 36 deliveries.

Colin de Grandhomme contributed 25.

Oshane Thomas bagged three wickets for Jamaica.

Rahkeem Cornwall was named the player of the match for his match-winning batting performance.