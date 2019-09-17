Tuesday, September 17, 2019  | 17 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Punjab derby ends in draw

3 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 fixture between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab in Lahore ended in a high-scoring draw on Tuesday.

Southern Punjab elected to bat first on a pitch which provided plenty of runs throughout the four days.

In their first innings, Southern Punjab amassed 467 thanks to a brilliant double-century by Sami Aslam while Adnan Akmal also got to triple figures.

The opening batsman made 243 runs with the help of 29 boundaries and a six while Akmal made 113. The two put on a 229-run stand together for the sixth wicket.

Aamer Yamin proved handy with the bat as he made 64.

Central Punjab also took full advantage of the batting friendly conditions as they posted a first innings total of 473. Their batsmen shared the runs more evenly between them as they registered five half-centuries but no century.

Umar Akmal was the highest scorer with the bat for Central Punjab as he scored 89.

There were half-centuries scored by veterans Azhar Ali (73), Ahmed Shehzad(63), Fahim Ashraf (56) and Mohammad Saad (70).

Babar Azam, who was recently appointed vice-captain of the limited-overs side, was dismissed cheaply for four.

Mohammad Irfan bagged four wickets for the side.

Southern Punjab were 107-1 at the close of day four as the game ended in a draw. Sami Aslam once again left his mark with a half-century.

 
TOPICS:
Central Punjab Cricket Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Southern Punjab
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Southern Punjab, Central Punjab, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20
 
MOST READ
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Filipino opponent in first round
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Filipino opponent in first round
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
India told Sri Lankan cricketers to skip Pakistan tour: minister
India told Sri Lankan cricketers to skip Pakistan tour: minister
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.