Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Punjab derby ends in draw

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 fixture between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab in Lahore ended in a high-scoring draw on Tuesday.

Southern Punjab elected to bat first on a pitch which provided plenty of runs throughout the four days.

In their first innings, Southern Punjab amassed 467 thanks to a brilliant double-century by Sami Aslam while Adnan Akmal also got to triple figures.

The opening batsman made 243 runs with the help of 29 boundaries and a six while Akmal made 113. The two put on a 229-run stand together for the sixth wicket.

Aamer Yamin proved handy with the bat as he made 64.

Central Punjab also took full advantage of the batting friendly conditions as they posted a first innings total of 473. Their batsmen shared the runs more evenly between them as they registered five half-centuries but no century.

Umar Akmal was the highest scorer with the bat for Central Punjab as he scored 89.

There were half-centuries scored by veterans Azhar Ali (73), Ahmed Shehzad(63), Fahim Ashraf (56) and Mohammad Saad (70).

Babar Azam, who was recently appointed vice-captain of the limited-overs side, was dismissed cheaply for four.

Mohammad Irfan bagged four wickets for the side.

Southern Punjab were 107-1 at the close of day four as the game ended in a draw. Sami Aslam once again left his mark with a half-century.