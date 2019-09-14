Quaid-e-Azam Trophy kicks off under new domestic structure

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is under way under the new domestic structure unveiled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sindh is playing against Balochistan in Karachi while Central Punjab is squaring off against Southern Punjab in Lahore. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing Northern in Abbottabad.

A tribute was paid to late great Abdul Qadir before the match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab. The players of both teams wore black armbands to honour the legendary cricketer. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani was also present on the occasion.

Six teams Sindh, Balochistan, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern are playing for the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs20 million.

The PCB had also stated that balanced pitches will be used throughout the competition to make batsman and bowlers prove their mettle. Kookaburra cricket balls will be used in the game.

A no-toss rule has also been introduced in the tournament, meaning that the hosts will get to decide whether they want to bat or bowl first.

The final will be played at Karachi’s State Bank Stadium from September 26 to 29.

The cricket board announced that 10 of its 30 four-day first-class matches will be live-streamed on its YouTube Channel.