HOME > Sports

Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan

4 mins ago
 
A tournament will be held soon



Senior cricketer Asmavia Iqbal is teaching people cricket and PTI leader Ali Tareen says he will support the students in every way.
 
Cricket Multan Women
 
