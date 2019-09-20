Ponting believes Smith will lead Australia again

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes talismanic batsman Steve Smith will be leading the side in the future, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.

“Steve Smith – I think he will captain again,” Ponting said as quoted by the news organisation. “I don’t know what the Australian public might think about that.”

Ponting, who twice led Australia to World Cup glory, believes the captaincy will be conditional on acceptance by the nation, fans and Cricket Australia authorities, adding that he will be satisfied with the decision if Cricket Australia is content on appointing Smith as the skipper.

Ponting went on to say that Smith is “hungrier” than any other cricketer and his batting style resembled that of legendary cricketer Sir Donald Bradman.

Steve Smith, who was banned from international cricket and stripped off captaincy over the Sandpaper Scandal during Australia’s tour of South Africa in 2018, made a stellar return to the longest format as he finished as the top scorer in the five-match Ashes series. He amassed 774 runs in four Tests at an average of 110.57 with three centuries and three half-centuries to his name.

His performance was crucial in helping Australia retain the coveted Ashes urn in England for the first time since 2001.