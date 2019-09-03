Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

PCB organises exhibition match in Muzaffarabad on Defence Day

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that it will organise an exhibition match on Defence Day (September 6) in Muzaffarabad.

The fixture is being held for the promotion and development of the sport in the country.

“Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium has been selected as a venue for the season-opener after it was named as one of the centres to stage the 2019-20 domestic cricket matches,” a press release read. “According to the schedule announced on Monday, Muzaffarabad is one of the stages for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Second XI matches.”

It will be a T20 game between PCB Chairman’s XI and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister’s XI.  PCB Chairman’s XI will be led by Sarfaraz Ahmed and the AJK Prime Minister’s XI will be captained by Azhar Ali.

“The match is expected to attract new audiences and young cricketers, and also support the PCB’s aspirations and efforts to take cricket to every nook and corner of the country.”

Teams:

PCB Chairman’s XI – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Abid Ali, Babar Khaliq, Bilal Asif, Fizan Saleem, Babar Azam, Misbah-ul-Haq, Moin Perveiz, Saqlain Gillani, Shadab Majeed, Shan Masood, Usman Mahroof and Usman Shinwari.

AJK Prime Minister’s XI – Azhar Ali (captain), Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Shafiq, Aqib Liaqat, Hassan Raza, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Naveed Malik, Rahat Ali, Raja Farhan and Zafar Gohar.

 
Cricket defence day Pakistan
 
