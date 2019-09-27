Friday, September 27, 2019  | 27 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

PCB Blasters win National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship

25 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

PCB Blasters won the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship after picking up a six-run win in the final against PCB Challengers at Lahore Gymkhana.

Sidra Amin’s heroics were the key to Blasters’ win as she played an unbeaten 102-run knock which came off 153 deliveries and included 11 boundaries.

She also put on a 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Aliya Riaz (42) which helped the side post a competitive of 216-5.

In chase of 217-run target, Challengers did not have the start they would have liked as they lost the first wicket with 22 on the board but Jaweria Rauf and Bismah Maroof steadied the side with their 82-run partnership on the second wicket.

Jaweria played a 52-run knock and was supported by Bismah who was dismissed for 44 but it wasn’t enough for the side to seal the victory.

After the partnership was broken, the side began to lose wickets with the middle and lower order providing little to no resistance.

Requiring 14 runs in the final over, Aliya Riaz conceded just seven runs.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Pakistan, PCB Blasters, PCB Challengers, PCB Dynamites, Lahore, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, PCB Blasters vs PCB Challengers, PCB Challengers vs PCB Blasters, PCB Blasters win National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship, PCB Blasters win National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019
 
MOST READ
Rain washes out first Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI
Rain washes out first Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI
Sri Lanka arrive in Pakistan for limited-overs tour
Sri Lanka arrive in Pakistan for limited-overs tour
ICC announces officials for Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI, T20I series
ICC announces officials for Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI, T20I series
Virat Kohli punished for physical contact with South African player
Virat Kohli punished for physical contact with South African player
Pakistan team arrives in Karachi for Sri Lanka ODIs
Pakistan team arrives in Karachi for Sri Lanka ODIs
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.