PCB Blasters win National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship

PCB Blasters won the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship after picking up a six-run win in the final against PCB Challengers at Lahore Gymkhana.

Sidra Amin’s heroics were the key to Blasters’ win as she played an unbeaten 102-run knock which came off 153 deliveries and included 11 boundaries.

She also put on a 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Aliya Riaz (42) which helped the side post a competitive of 216-5.

In chase of 217-run target, Challengers did not have the start they would have liked as they lost the first wicket with 22 on the board but Jaweria Rauf and Bismah Maroof steadied the side with their 82-run partnership on the second wicket.

Jaweria played a 52-run knock and was supported by Bismah who was dismissed for 44 but it wasn’t enough for the side to seal the victory.

After the partnership was broken, the side began to lose wickets with the middle and lower order providing little to no resistance.

Requiring 14 runs in the final over, Aliya Riaz conceded just seven runs.