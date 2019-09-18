Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sports

PCB Blasters make winning start in women’s triangular one-day championship

42 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

Kainat Hafeez made a fine half-century and Aliya Riaz finished with three wickets as PCB Blasters sealed a thrilling one-wicket win over PCB Challengers in the opening game of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship 2019 in Lahore on Tuesday.

Kainat’s 82-run knock, which came off 92 deliveries, helped the Blasters chase down the 191-run target set by PCB Challengers.

PCB Challengers, electing to bat first, made 190-8 in their 50 overs as Bismah Maroof top-scored with 33 off 50 deliveries with the help of four fours.

The second fixture will be played between PCB Blasters and PCB Dynamites on September 18 at the same venue.

 
Cricket Pakistan
 
