PCB appoints Misbah as head coach, chief selector

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that it had appointed former cricketers Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis the head coach and bowling coach of the team respectively.

Misbah-ul-Haq will serve as the chief selector as well.

He replaces Mickey Arthur while Waqar Younis replaces Azhar Mehmood in their respective positions.

“Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq was confirmed today as the Pakistan men’s national team head coach in all three formats on a three-year contract,” a press release issued by the cricket board read. “In line with the PCB’s commitment to ensure transparency, accountability and role clarity at all levels, Misbah was also named Chairman of Selectors with head coaches of the six first-class Cricket Association sides as his fellow selectors.”

The veteran cricketer was the unanimous choice of a five-member PCB panel which comprised of former cricketers Intikhab Alam and Bazid Khan, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Board of Governor member Asad Ali Khan and Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan.

The release mentioned that Waqar Younis was named bowling coach on the recommendation of Misbah-ul-Haq.

The appointments have been approved by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. Their first appointment will be a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home starting September 27.

Misbah said that he is aware of his responsibilities as team leader and is ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

“It is very humbling for me to join a select group of some of the very best to have coached the Pakistan national side in the past. It is an honour and more than that, a massive responsibility as we live and breathe cricket. I know expectations are high, but I am absolutely ready and up for the task otherwise I would not have thrown my name in the hat for one of the most challenging and coveted roles in Pakistan cricket,” he said.

The former skipper said that the team has some of the most talented and exciting players and he would like to help them prepare in such a way that they can play intelligently, smartly and fearlessly.