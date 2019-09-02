Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Pakistani shooter Khalil Akhtar qualifies for 2020 Olympics

55 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistani shooter Muhammad Khalil Akhtar will make a bid to win a gold medal for the country as he will be participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Rajanpur born athlete gained entry on a quota basis and will be representing Pakistan in the rapid-fire pistol event.

Akhtar had bagged a silver medal in the Men’s 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol Team event in the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati and Shillong, India. In 2018 he competed in the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast and finished sixth.

He is the first Pakistani to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

 
