Cueists Mohammad Bilal and Asjad Iqbal will square off in an all-Pakistan SAARC Snooker Championships 2019 final in Dhaka on Friday.

The Pakistani players outperformed the Indian competitors in the semi-finals.

Mohammad Bilal clinched a resounding 6-0 win over Sandeep Gulati whereas Asjad Iqbal picked up a 6-4 win over Laxman Rawat.

The wins guarantee a gold medal for Pakistan in the competition.