Pakistan tour in doubt as Sri Lanka Cricket ‘reassesses situation’

Sri Lanka’s cricket board said Wednesday it had received warnings its national team could be the target of a terror attack during an upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The board said the Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s Office had advised it to “reassess the situation” after it received “reliable information of a possible terrorist threat” against the national squad ahead of the six-match limited overs tour.

It stopped short of calling off the tour, but said a reassessment of the security situation would be sought from Sri Lankan government authorities.

SLC has been advised to take extreme care, and ‘reassess’ the situation, before embarking on the Pakistan tour. https://t.co/8eYSuiWjog — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 11, 2019

The Sri Lanka team was the victim of a terrorist attack during a Test match in Pakistan’s Lahore in March 2009. Six Sri Lankan players were injured when gunmen attacked their bus while six policemen and two civilians were killed.

Ten senior players have already opted out of the upcoming tour citing security concerns.

The statement from Sri Lanka Cricket came a short while after the board announced two squads for the three ODIs and the three T20I matches starting September 27.

Since the 2009 attack, a majority of international teams have refused to tour the South Asian country.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement, stated that it is not privy to any information or intelligence report relating to safety of the Sri Lankan team, adding “The PCB reiterates its commitment to provide complete safety and security to the SL side and in this relation will continue to work with the SLC.”