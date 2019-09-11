Wednesday, September 11, 2019  | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan tour in doubt as Sri Lanka Cricket ‘reassesses situation’

1 hour ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Sri Lanka Cricket

Sri Lanka’s cricket board said Wednesday it had received warnings its national team could be the target of a terror attack during an upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The board said the Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s Office had advised it to “reassess the situation” after it received “reliable information of a possible terrorist threat” against the national squad ahead of the six-match limited overs tour.

It stopped short of calling off the tour, but said a reassessment of the security situation would be sought from Sri Lankan government authorities.

The Sri Lanka team was the victim of a terrorist attack during a Test match in Pakistan’s Lahore in March 2009. Six Sri Lankan players were injured when gunmen attacked their bus while six policemen and two civilians were killed.

Ten senior players have already opted out of the upcoming tour citing security concerns.

The statement from Sri Lanka Cricket came a short while after the board announced two squads for the three ODIs and the three T20I matches starting September 27.

Since the 2009 attack, a majority of international teams have refused to tour the South Asian country.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a statement, stated that it is not privy to any information or intelligence report relating to safety of the Sri Lankan team, adding “The PCB reiterates its commitment to provide complete safety and security to the SL side and in this relation will continue to work with the SLC.”

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
sports
 
 
 
 
 
Multan, Women, Cricket, Peace, ali tareen
 
MOST READ
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sets new Test record
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sets new Test record
Mohammad Hasnain takes three wickets in CPL 2019 opening match
Mohammad Hasnain takes three wickets in CPL 2019 opening match
Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away in Lahore
Test cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away in Lahore
Pakistan lose to Afghanistan in low-scoring U19 Asia Cup clash
Pakistan lose to Afghanistan in low-scoring U19 Asia Cup clash
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.