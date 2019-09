Pakistan will play Netherlands in the hockey qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The draws for the hockey qualifiers were announced by the Federation of International Hockey (FIH) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The fixtures will be played in Amsterdam on October 26 and 27. Pakistan have to win both fixtures in order to qualify for the Olympic games.

Netherlands are third in the rankings while Pakistan are 17th.

Pakistan had failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.