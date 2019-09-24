Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan team arrives in Karachi for Sri Lanka ODIs

3 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

The Pakistan team arrived in Karachi on Tuesday for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting from September 27 (Friday).

The team, which underwent a training camp in Lahore, was escorted to their hotel amid tight security arrangements.

Security has also been tightened around the National Stadium.

During the series, temporary road blocks will be enforced around the National Stadium, especially on match days, and traffic disruptions are expected when the teams move.

A ‘Red Zone’ will be enforced where the teams are staying and the area will be subject to strict security measures. The citizens are advised to plan their movements accordingly and stay updated via local news mediums.

The Bomb Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs are checking the stadium and its enclosures for suspicious packages where unauthorised personnel are barred from entering the venue.

In a first, a four-bed remote hospital has been set up for the players in case of an emergency situation. Five doctors will be on duty during the fixtures.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Cricket, ODI, Karachi, National Stadium, pakistan vs sri lanka 2018,pak vs sl odi,pak vs sl live score,pakistan vs sri lanka 2019,sl vs pak 1st odi,sl vs pak 1st odi karachi,karachi international cricket match , pakistan vs sri 2019 live update,live update pak vs sl odi, cricket live update, live update score odi
 
MOST READ
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20
ICC announces officials for Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI, T20I series
ICC announces officials for Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI, T20I series
Shahid Afridi heaps praise on 'great player' Virat Kohli
Shahid Afridi heaps praise on ‘great player’ Virat Kohli
Pakistan announce squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
Pakistan announce squad for Sri Lanka ODIs
Five centuries scored on first day of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches
Five centuries scored on first day of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.