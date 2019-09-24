Pakistan team arrives in Karachi for Sri Lanka ODIs

The Pakistan team arrived in Karachi on Tuesday for their upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting from September 27 (Friday).

The team, which underwent a training camp in Lahore, was escorted to their hotel amid tight security arrangements.

Security has also been tightened around the National Stadium.

During the series, temporary road blocks will be enforced around the National Stadium, especially on match days, and traffic disruptions are expected when the teams move.

A ‘Red Zone’ will be enforced where the teams are staying and the area will be subject to strict security measures. The citizens are advised to plan their movements accordingly and stay updated via local news mediums.

The Bomb Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs are checking the stadium and its enclosures for suspicious packages where unauthorised personnel are barred from entering the venue.

In a first, a four-bed remote hospital has been set up for the players in case of an emergency situation. Five doctors will be on duty during the fixtures.