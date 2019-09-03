Pakistan take on India in U19 Asia Cup on Saturday

Pakistan will begin their U19 Asia Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Thursday as the eight-team tournament begins in Sri Lanka before taking on arch-rivals India on Saturday.

The tournament will be played from September 5 to September 14 between hosts Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bangladesh.

The eight sides have been divided into two groups. Group A comprises of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and Kuwait while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and United Arab Emirates make up Group B.

Pakistan take on Afghanistan on Thursday before going head-to-head against arch-rivals India on September 7. The side’s final group stage game will be against Kuwait on September 9.

The semi-finals will be played on September 12 and the winners will go on to play the final on September 14.