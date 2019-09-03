Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan take on India in U19 Asia Cup on Saturday

6 hours ago
 

File Photo: AFP

Pakistan will begin their U19 Asia Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Thursday as the eight-team tournament begins in Sri Lanka before taking on arch-rivals India on Saturday.

The tournament will be played from September 5 to September 14 between hosts Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bangladesh.

The eight sides have been divided into two groups. Group A comprises of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and Kuwait while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and United Arab Emirates make up Group B.

Pakistan take on Afghanistan on Thursday before going head-to-head against arch-rivals India on September 7. The side’s final group stage game will be against Kuwait on September 9.

The semi-finals will be played on September 12 and the winners will go on to play the final on September 14.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Under-19 Asia Cup
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Smith returns to boost Australia
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s future is linked to democracy: COAS
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Mithali Raj announces retirement from T20Is
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup, Cricket, Pakistan U-19, Pakistan Under-19 cricket team, U-19 Asia Cup, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bangladesh
 
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir shines as Essex secure T20 Blast quarter-final berth
Mohammad Amir shines as Essex secure T20 Blast quarter-final berth
Hassan Ali posts heart-warming tweet for wife Samiya, Shadab Khan
Hassan Ali posts heart-warming tweet for wife Samiya, Shadab Khan
Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter
Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter
Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out
Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out
Aleem Dar calls for increase in umpires’ salaries
Aleem Dar calls for increase in umpires’ salaries
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.