Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan, Sri Lanka to face off in second Karachi ODI

3 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be facing off at Karachi’s National Stadium today (Monday).

The second game of the three-match ODI series was supposed to be played on Sunday but heavy rain on Friday took a toll on the ground and prompted the cricketing boards of both teams to postpone the game by a day.

The two sides practiced for the second ODI under tight security arrangements at the National Stadium. Pakistan are hosting Sri Lanka for an ODI series for the first time since January 2009 and this is also the first time in 10 years that Karachi is hosting an ODI. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said the Sri Lankan team has been given state guest-level security.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men have a head-to-head advantage over Lahiru Thrimanne’s side as they have emerged victorious in 90 of their 153 meetings.

Shadab Khan says they will try to perform their best on home ground.

The first ODI between the two teams was washed out on Friday due to heavy rain.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sri Lanka, Karachi, pakistan vs sri lanka 2018, pak vs sl odi, pak vs sl live score, pakistan vs sri lanka 2019, sl vs pak 2nd odi, sl vs pak 2nd odi karachi, karachi international cricket match, pakistan vs sri 2019 live update, live update pak vs sl 2nd odi, cricket live update, live update score odi, PAK, SL, #PAKvSL, PAKvSL, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, National Stadium, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
 
MOST READ
Rain washes out first Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI
Rain washes out first Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI
Sri Lanka arrive in Pakistan for limited-overs tour
Sri Lanka arrive in Pakistan for limited-overs tour
Virat Kohli punished for physical contact with South African player
Virat Kohli punished for physical contact with South African player
Second Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI postponed till September 30
Second Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI postponed till September 30
Pakistan team arrives in Karachi for Sri Lanka ODIs
Pakistan team arrives in Karachi for Sri Lanka ODIs
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.