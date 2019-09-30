Pakistan, Sri Lanka to face off in second Karachi ODI

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be facing off at Karachi’s National Stadium today (Monday).

The second game of the three-match ODI series was supposed to be played on Sunday but heavy rain on Friday took a toll on the ground and prompted the cricketing boards of both teams to postpone the game by a day.

The two sides practiced for the second ODI under tight security arrangements at the National Stadium. Pakistan are hosting Sri Lanka for an ODI series for the first time since January 2009 and this is also the first time in 10 years that Karachi is hosting an ODI. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said the Sri Lankan team has been given state guest-level security.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men have a head-to-head advantage over Lahiru Thrimanne’s side as they have emerged victorious in 90 of their 153 meetings.

Shadab Khan says they will try to perform their best on home ground.

The first ODI between the two teams was washed out on Friday due to heavy rain.

