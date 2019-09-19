Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced that tickets for the upcoming ODI and T20I series will go on sale from September 20 (Friday).

The tickets can be purchased online from Yayvo. They will also be on sale at selected TCS outlets a day later.

The price range of the tickets for the ODI series in Karachi, which begins from September 27, ranges Rs500 to Rs3,000.

“Tickets for the Iqbal Qasim, Nasimul Ghani, Wasim Bari, Mohammad Brothers and Intikhab Alam enclosures have been retained at Rs500. The prices for the Asif Iqbal, Waqar Hasan and Majid Khan enclosures have been kept at Rs1,000 and the Quaid, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan and Zaheer Abbas enclosures are valued at Rs2,000. The tickets for the Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad and Fazal Mahmood enclosures will be available for Rs3,000,” a press release issued by the cricket board stated.

The T20I series in Lahore tickets will range from Rs500 to Rs5,000

“The tickets for the Inzamam-ul-Haq, Nazar, Quaid, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Abdul Qadir, Saeed Ahmed and Sarfaraz Nawaz enclosures will cost Rs500, AH Kardar, Rajas’, Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar enclosures Rs1,500, Imran Khan and Fazal Mahmood enclosures Rs3,000 and Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis enclosures Rs5,000.”

Cricket fans will be able to purchase up to a maximum of five tickets on a single CNIC.

Print material and technology will be used to ensure that the tickets are not replicated or reproduced and all valid ticket-holders will have access to the enclosures of their choice.

 
