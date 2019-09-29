Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in second ODI on Monday

The second game of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played on Monday at Karachi’s National Stadium.

The fixture was to be played on Sunday but heavy rain on Friday took a toll on the ground and prompted the cricketing boards of both teams to postpone the game by a day.

The two sides will practice for the second ODI under tight security arrangements at the National Stadium.

Pakistan are hosting Sri Lanka for an ODI series for the first time since January 2009.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men have a head-to-head advantage over Lahiru Thrimanne’s side as they have emerged victorious in 90 of their 153 meetings.