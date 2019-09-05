Thursday, September 5, 2019  | 5 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Pakistan lose to Afghanistan in low-scoring U19 Asia Cup clash

2 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Asian Cricket Council/Twitter

Afghanistan started their U19 Asia Cup campaign in the best possible manner as they registered a 75-run victory over Pakistan under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in Colombo.

The game was reduced to 46 overs per side.

Afghanistan, batting first in the 46-over fixture, posted 162-9 as Sediqullah Atal top-scored with 29 off 42 deliveries

Fahad Munir was the standout performer with the ball for Pakistan as he finished with the figures of 3-23 in nine overs. Aamir Ali took three wickets for the side as well.

Pakistan, chasing a revised target of 144, were bowled out for just 78 in 19.2 overs with only two of their batsmen getting into double figures.

Irfan Khan was the top scorer for Pakistan with 19 runs whereas Rohail Nazir scored 16.

Shafiqullah Ghafari was the star performer for Afghanistan with the ball as he claimed 3-15 in four overs while Fazal Haque, Abidullah Taniwal and Noor Ahmad took two wickets each.

 
Afghanistan Cricket Pakistan
 
