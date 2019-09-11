Pakistan-India women’s cricket series in doubt

The Indian government is yet to respond to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as they seek permission to host Pakistan, according to CricBuzz.

India are expected to host Pakistan for an ODI series as part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

However, the Indian government is yet give the green signal to the BCCI on the matter.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials claim to have not received any word from their Indian counterparts over the situation.

A spokesperson of the International Cricket Council (ICC) said that the governing body will decide who gets the points in case the series does not take place.

Cricketing ties between the two arch-rivals have been almost non-existent ever since India blamed Pakistan for a terrorist attack in Mumbai back in 2008. The men’s teams have not played a bilateral series since 2012.

The two World Cup-winning sides have only played against each other in ICC events since then.