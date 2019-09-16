Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a list of 20 probables as the Men in Green prepare to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs and T20Is, with the most notable decision being to omit Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

“Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have not been named in the probables as they have been granted NOC until October 12 to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL),” a press release by the cricket board read.

Hafeez represents St Kitts and Nevis Patriots while Shoaib Malik is playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead the side while Babar Azam will be his deputy in both

Misbah-ul-Haq will announce the squads at the Gaddafi Stadium on September 23. The ODI side will travel to Karachi on September 24 for the three-match series which kicks off on September 27.

A training camp will be held for the players before the ODI series begins.

Probables: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.