HOME > Sports

Pakistan begin preparations for Sri Lanka series with training camp

4 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

A training camp is underway in Lahore as part of the preparations for Pakistan’s upcoming ODI and T20I home series against Sri Lanka.

The training camp, which includes 20 players, is being supervised by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have been excluded from the upcoming limited-overs series. Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal have been included in the camp.

The three-match ODI series begins on September 27 in Karachi with the second and third game to be played on September 29 and October 2.

The two sides will then travel to Lahore for a three-match T20I series. The T20I series opener will be contested on October 5 while the second game will be played on October 7. The tour concludes with the third and final 20-over game taking place on October 9.

This is the second time that Sri Lanka are touring Pakistan since the attack on their team back in 2009. They previously played a T20I in Lahore back in 2017.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
