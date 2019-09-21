Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Pakistan announce squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

19 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan head coach and selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Saturday announced the side’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

“The Pakistan side is not like a laboratory in which players are selected without proving themselves,” Misbah said after announcing the squad in a press briefing. “They should be selected in the side after proving themselves. I think that these selected players have proven their mettle in the past.”

Pacer Hassan Ali has been dropped after suffering an injury. “Hassan Ali was initially picked in the squad but has been excluded because of a back spasm he suffered yesterday (Friday) and the team physio has confirmed that he cannot be a part of the side at the moment. It remains to be seen how long he will be out for.

The head coach said that a system has been developed in which the performance of each player is reported to him. “Some coaches send daily reports while some give it to me after matches. If I have some query then I contact the players by phone and ask about it. We do our best to have daily reports of where the players stand.”

Misbah added that Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal have been performing well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and will continue to play in the 20-over format.

The three-match ODI series begins in Karachi from September 27.

Pakistan ODI squad:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.

 

 
TOPICS:
Cricket ODI Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Sri Lanka, ODI, Cricket, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI 2019, Karachi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam
 
MOST READ
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Filipino opponent in first round
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Filipino opponent in first round
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.