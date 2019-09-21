Pakistan announce squad for Sri Lanka ODIs

Pakistan head coach and selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Saturday announced the side’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

“The Pakistan side is not like a laboratory in which players are selected without proving themselves,” Misbah said after announcing the squad in a press briefing. “They should be selected in the side after proving themselves. I think that these selected players have proven their mettle in the past.”

Pacer Hassan Ali has been dropped after suffering an injury. “Hassan Ali was initially picked in the squad but has been excluded because of a back spasm he suffered yesterday (Friday) and the team physio has confirmed that he cannot be a part of the side at the moment. It remains to be seen how long he will be out for.

The head coach said that a system has been developed in which the performance of each player is reported to him. “Some coaches send daily reports while some give it to me after matches. If I have some query then I contact the players by phone and ask about it. We do our best to have daily reports of where the players stand.”

Misbah added that Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal have been performing well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and will continue to play in the 20-over format.

The three-match ODI series begins in Karachi from September 27.

Pakistan ODI squad:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.