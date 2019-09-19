Olympiakos hold Tottenham to entertaining draw in Champions League fixture

Tottenham failed to get off to a winning start in the Champions League as last season’s finalists let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with Olympiakos in Greece on Wednesday. Despite a slow start, two goals in four minutes from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura put Spurs on course for what would have been a vital win in group B.

Olympiakos fought back and are now unbeaten in their last 18 games in all competitions stretching back to February. They were well worthy of at least a point as Daniel Podence and Mathieu Valbuena struck either side of half-time.

A point away in front of a passionate crowd in Piraeus is not a disastrous start for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, who took just one point from their opening three group games last season before an improbable run to the final.

“Last season we didn’t start too well and had to play catch up,” said Kane. “This is only the first game and we are definitely backing ourselves to go through.”

However, there will be concern for Pochettino that Spurs have won just two of their opening six games this season and face the might of Bayern Munich next in the Champions League.

Olympiakos started brightly and were inches away from the opener when Miguel Angel Guerrero struck the inside of the post and Guilherme’s follow-up effort bounced over the bar.

Pochettino left out Son Heung-min from the starting lineup even though the South Korean scored twice in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, which the Argentine recognised was by a distance his side’s best performance of the season so far.

The visitors’ missed Son’s energy and goal threat early on, but were gifted the lead when Kane was needlessly taken out by Yassine Meriah.

Kane saw a rare penalty saved on international duty last week, but the England captain made no mistake from the spot for his 15th goal in 20 Champions League appearances.