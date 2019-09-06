Nottinghamshire hammer Middlesex to reach T20 Blast semi-finals

The Nottinghamshire Outlaws picked up a comfortable 10-wicket win over Middlesex in the second quarter-final of the Vitality T20 Blast in Nottingham on Thursday.

The side joins Essex in the last-four stage.

Nottinghamshire, electing to bowl, managed to restrict to Middlesex to 160-8 in their 20 overs. Eoin Morgan scored a half-century as he struck 53 off 31 deliveries with a boundary and four sixes to his name.

Toby Roland-Jones and wicketkeeper-batsman John Simpson made 26 and 25 runs for the team. Bowlers Harry Gurney, Imad Wasim and Matthew Carter picked up two wickets each for the Outlaws.

Nottinghamshire chased down the 161-run target in 16.2 overs with 10 wickets in hand as opening batsmen Alex Hales and Chris Nash scored half-centuries.

Hales made 83 off 47 deliveries after hitting six boundaries and seven maximums while Nash scored 10 fours and a six in the innings.

The third quarter-final will be played between the Sussex Sharks and Worcestershire Rapids on Friday.