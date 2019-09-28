No afternoon shifts in schools near National Stadium

The schools located in the surrounding areas of Karachi’s National Stadium will remain closed for two days in the afternoon because of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series.

This announcement was made by the District East deputy commissioner in a notification issued on Saturday.

The second and third ODI of the series will be played on September 30 and October 2.

The three-match ODI series between the two Asian countries is being contested under tight security arrangements.

Pakistan is hosting Sri Lanka for a bilateral ODI series for the first time since January 2009.

Sindh Traffic Police had announced alternative traffic routes for the duration of the series.