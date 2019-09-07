Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Narine stars as Trinbago beat Jamaica in CPL 2019

8 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

An all-round performance by Sunil Narine helped the Trinbago Knight Riders beat Jamaica Tallawahs by 22 runs at Port of Spain in Trinidad.

The Knight Riders, being sent to bat first, posted a total of 191-4 in their 20 overs thanks to a half-century by Tion Webster. He top scored with 66 off 49 deliveries with seven boundaries and two sixes to his name.

Sunil Narine made 46 off 22 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and three maximums while Kieron Pollard a 33-run knock from 21 balls after hitting four fours.

Jamaica bowlers Christopher Lamont, Andre Russell, Shamar Springer and Steven Jacobs picked up a wicket each.

Tallawahs, in chase of a daunting 192-run target, were restricted 169-6 in their given 20 overs. George Worker struck 46 off 33 balls while Andre Russell made 44 off 24 deliveries.

Chris Gayle and Chadwick Walton made 28 runs each.

Sunil Narine finished with figures of 2-23 in four overs while James Neesham also picked up two wickets for the side.

 
TOPICS:
CPL 2019 Cricket Sunil Narine
 
