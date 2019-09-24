Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Multiple super overs in case of tied Big Bash finals

1 hour ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Big Bash League/Twitter

Cricket Australia (CA) announced that it has scrapped boundary count to decide the winners of its men’s and women’s Big Bash tournaments.

Hosts England had won their maiden World Cup title this year on basis of boundary-count when the Super Over in the final against New Zealand ended in a tie. The rule has come under much criticism by experts and fans alike but will be in place once again for next year’s Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Australia’s cricketing board have decided to introduce multiple Super Overs to ensure that what happened in the World Cup is not repeated.

“Under the new rules, if two teams are tied at the end of a final and then again after a Super Over, subsequent Super Overs will be played until there is a clear winner,” a statement on Cricket Australia’s website read. “This new rule applies to all matches in the finals series, while a tied Super Over in a regular season game will see the points split.”

The cricket board further mentioned that the new rules pave way for an unlimited amount of super overs in the final but its number can be limited due to time constraints.

 
TOPICS:
Australia Big Bash League Cricket
 
