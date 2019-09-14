Saturday, September 14, 2019  | 14 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League

42 mins ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

The Pakistan Cricket Board has told fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain to return to the country halfway through his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) stint, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The 19-year-old is representing Trinbago Knight Riders in the T20 competition.

The cricket board wants the pacer back to Pakistan to take part in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after veteran pacer Mohammad Amir announced that he is retiring from Test cricket while his pace partner Wahab Riaz is on an indefinite break from red-ball cricket.

Hasnain shot to fame in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League as he bowled at express pace for Quetta Gladiators. He was picked in the World Cup squad but didn’t play a single game.

He caught the attention of Trinbago Knight Riders who signed up him up for this year’s edition. PCB had earlier issued a no-objection certificate to the fast-bowler for the tournament.

Hasnain represented the Trinbago side in four games and picked up six wickets at an average of 25.83.

 
Cricket Mohammad Hasnain Pakistan
 
