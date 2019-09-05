Thursday, September 5, 2019  | 5 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Mohammad Hasnain takes three wickets in CPL 2019 opening match

1 hour ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistani fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain starred in the opening game of the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as he claimed three wickets.

Hasnain, who represents Trinbago Knight Riders, finished with figures of 3-36 in his four overs with an economy of nine runs per over against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

His performance came in a winning cause as the Knight Riders won the game against the Patriots by 11 runs.

Trinbago, batting first, made 152-7 in their 20 overs as skipper Kieron Pollard made 47 off 32 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and three sixes. Dinesh Ramdin and Jimmy Neesham made 33 runs each.

Sheldon Cottrell and Rayad Emrit bagged three wickets for St Kitts.

The Patriots were dismissed for 141 in chase of 153-run target as Evin Lewis made 36 runs for the team with the help of two boundaries and three sixes. Fabian Allen and Kjorn Ottley made 30 and 25 runs respectively.

Usama Mir contributed 24 runs to the scorecard.

Apart from Hasnain’s performance, Jimmy Neesham finished with figures of 3-18 in 2.4 overs while Khary Pierre took two wickets.

 
TOPICS:
Caribbean Premier League CPL 2019 Cricket Mohammad Hasnain Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
sports
 
 
 
 
 
Multan, Women, Cricket, Peace, ali tareen
 
MOST READ
Mohammad Amir shines as Essex secure T20 Blast quarter-final berth
Mohammad Amir shines as Essex secure T20 Blast quarter-final berth
Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter
Shahid Afridi, Gautam Gambhir continue war of words on Twitter
Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out
Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out
Aleem Dar calls for increase in umpires’ salaries
Aleem Dar calls for increase in umpires’ salaries
Sarfaraz, Babar, Imad named captains for domestic teams
Sarfaraz, Babar, Imad named captains for domestic teams
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.