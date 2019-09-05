Mohammad Hasnain takes three wickets in CPL 2019 opening match

Pakistani fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain starred in the opening game of the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as he claimed three wickets.

Hasnain, who represents Trinbago Knight Riders, finished with figures of 3-36 in his four overs with an economy of nine runs per over against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

His performance came in a winning cause as the Knight Riders won the game against the Patriots by 11 runs.

Trinbago, batting first, made 152-7 in their 20 overs as skipper Kieron Pollard made 47 off 32 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and three sixes. Dinesh Ramdin and Jimmy Neesham made 33 runs each.

Sheldon Cottrell and Rayad Emrit bagged three wickets for St Kitts.

The Patriots were dismissed for 141 in chase of 153-run target as Evin Lewis made 36 runs for the team with the help of two boundaries and three sixes. Fabian Allen and Kjorn Ottley made 30 and 25 runs respectively.

Usama Mir contributed 24 runs to the scorecard.

Apart from Hasnain’s performance, Jimmy Neesham finished with figures of 3-18 in 2.4 overs while Khary Pierre took two wickets.