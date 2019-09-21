Moeen Ali takes indefinite break from Test cricket

England all-rounder Moeen Ali on Saturday announced that he is taking an indefinite break from Test cricket, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“It’s just to get away from it a little bit,” Moeen said while speaking with the cricketing website. “I feel like I want to enjoy my batting and this will give me a bit of a break. I want to spend some time with the family. I’ve been playing for England for five years and it’s been quite tough. The intensity is obviously higher in Test cricket so this is just to give me a break and then we will see what happens after that.”

The all-rounder said that he is not bidding farewell to the longest format of the game.

“I’m not ruling out playing Test cricket in the future. I’ve had long chats and thought about it quite a lot. I just want to give myself a bit of time to refresh my batteries and see where it goes after that.”

Ali was not awarded a Test contract and was dropped from the second Ashes Test at Lord’s after he struggled in the first game of the five-match series in Edgbaston.

Ashley Giles, England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) director of men’s cricket, said that the cricketer had discussed his plans with him, adding that the back-to-back World Cup and Ashes series had taken a mental toll on several players including Ali.