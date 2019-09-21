Saturday, September 21, 2019  | 21 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Moeen Ali takes indefinite break from Test cricket

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

England all-rounder Moeen Ali on Saturday announced that he is taking an indefinite break from Test cricket, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“It’s just to get away from it a little bit,” Moeen said while speaking with the cricketing website. “I feel like I want to enjoy my batting and this will give me a bit of a break. I want to spend some time with the family. I’ve been playing for England for five years and it’s been quite tough. The intensity is obviously higher in Test cricket so this is just to give me a break and then we will see what happens after that.”

The all-rounder said that he is not bidding farewell to the longest format of the game.

“I’m not ruling out playing Test cricket in the future. I’ve had long chats and thought about it quite a lot. I just want to give myself a bit of time to refresh my batteries and see where it goes after that.”

Ali was not awarded a Test contract and was dropped from the second Ashes Test at Lord’s after he struggled in the first game of the five-match series in Edgbaston.

Ashley Giles, England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) director of men’s cricket, said that the cricketer had discussed his plans with him, adding that the back-to-back World Cup and Ashes series had taken a mental toll on several players including Ali.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket England moeen ali
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
England, Cricket, Moeen Ali, Test cricket, ODI, T20I, Twenty20, England and Wales Cricket Board, ECB, Ashley Giles, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Test Championship, The Ashes, Ashes 2019, Ashes 19,
 
MOST READ
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Filipino opponent in first round
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Filipino opponent in first round
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20
Pakistan-Sri Lanka series tickets will be available from September 20
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Waseem into top-10 in world rankings, dedicates victory to Kashmir
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Mohammad Hasnain told to return from Caribbean Premier League
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
Pakistan drop veterans Hafeez, Malik for Sri Lanka series
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.