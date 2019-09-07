Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Moeen Ali sends Worcestershire into T20 Blast semi-finals

3 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Worcestershire County Cricket Club/Twitter

The Worcestershire Rapids beat the Sussex Sharks by eight wickets in Hove on Friday to secure their place in the Vitality T20 Blast semi-final stage.

The side join Essex and Nottinghamshire in the top-four stage.

Sussex, being sent into bat first, made 184-6 in their 20 overs with Phil Salt scoring a half-century. The opening batsman played a 72-run knock off 40 deliveries with five boundaries and the same number of sixes to his name.

Laurie Evans and skipper Luke Wright scored 43 and 28 runs respectively. Ed Barnard and Daryl Mitchell took two wickets for the Rapids.

Worcestershire successfully chased down the 185-run target in 17.4 overs with the loss of just two wickets thanks to Moeen Ali’s sublime batting show. He remained not out at 121 from 60 deliveries after hitting eight fours and 11 sixes.

Riki Wessels contributed 43 runs to the scorecard. Sharks bowlers Reece Topley and Ollie Robinson took a wicket each.

The fourth quarter-final will be played between Derbyshire and Gloucestershire in Bristol.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket moeen ali Vitality T20 Blast
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
Preparations begin for women peace cricket league in Multan
Mohammad Amir shines as Essex secure T20 Blast quarter-final berth
Babar Azam out for golden duck as Somerset knocked out
Fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain gets big hug from Shah Rukh Khan
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan sets new Test record
Sarfaraz, Babar, Imad named captains for domestic teams
