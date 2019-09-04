Misbah promises an aggressive Pakistan side

The newly appointed head coach and chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team Misbah-ul-Haq has vowed that he will introduce an attacking style of play in the side.

“We have to make our cricket more professional,” Misbah said in a news conference with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Managing Director Wasim Khan in Lahore on Wednesday. “I will try to perform my role in the best way possible.”

The former captain added that he has been handed important responsibilities and that it will be a big test.

“Coaching the national team is a big honour for me,” he added.

The 45-year-old went on to say that he is thankful to the Pakistan Cricket Board for trusting him and all those who supported him throughout his career.

Speaking about captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s fitness, the former cricketer said that he has worked hard in the pre-season camp and showed improvement.

He stressed that the captain’s opinion should be given importance.

Misbah lamented on the domestic structure not being able to produce quality cricketers in the past, adding that “a competitive cricketing atmosphere will be promoted when quality players are seen performing at their best”.

Commenting on the appointment of Waqar Younis as the bowling coach, Misbah said that he knows him well. “We won’t interfere in each other’s work and know our jurisdictions.”

On the other hand, Wasim said that it will be beneficial for the head coach to be the chief selector as well.

“Misbah has more value since he is the head coach and chief selector,” said Wasim. “He will make the decision regarding his support staff as well.”

The PCB official added that the former cricketer was given two high profile roles after looking at his capabilities.

“Misbah will be working alongside the coaches of the six association teams and will gain more experience in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well.”

Khan said that Misbah had applied for the head coach position when the contracts of the previous staff expired and became the camp commandant on the cricket board’s request.