HOME > Sports

Misbah enforces strict diet regime on players

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has told players that unhealthy food is no longer on the menu, India Today has reported.

The decision was taken in order to make the players maintain their fitness.

“No more biryani or oil-rich red meat meals or sweet dishes for the players now,” a spokesperson for the catering company which prepares meals for the players in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam was quoted as saying.

Misbah has included barbecue items, pasta and fruits in the diet plan.

“Pakistani players are known to have a fondness for junk food and rich oily dishes when they are not playing for the national team but Misbah has told every player that a log book will be maintained on their fitness and diet plans and anyone found lacking would be shown the door,” a source told India Today.

Misbah, who took over as head coach from Mickey Arthur, is known for his high fitness standards and was still playing well into his 40s.

The Pakistan team came under criticism during this year’s World Cup over their fitness.

 
TOPICS:
Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan
 
