HOME > Sports

Mentality towards women’s cricket has changed: Sana Mir

2 hours ago
 

Photo Courtesy: Cricket South Africa/Twitter

Veteran Pakistani cricketer Sana Mir spoke about the hardships she faced in her early days when she decided to take up the sport as a career.

“When I started in 2005, people would ask me why I’m doing this, [and would tell me] it’s not a women’s game,” the 33-year-old spinner was quoted as saying by Asia Society. “Now when I talk to people, they say, ‘We are so proud of the team. We want our daughters to be a part of this team.’ They ask how can they become a part of it. The mentality and perception has changed.”

Mir believes any girl in Pakistan who is dedicated and a hard worker can do that in any sport.

The veteran leg-spinner, who is currently ranked fifth in ODI bowling rankings, will be honoured with the Asia Game Changer Award by Asia Society in October in New York.

 
Cricket Pakistan Sana Mir
 
