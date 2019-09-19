Malik, Tahir star as Guyana humble Jamaica in CPL

Guyana Amazon Warriors picked up a comprehensive 81-run win over Jamaica Tallawahs on Wednesday in the Caribbean Premier League.

Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik was the star of the show for the Warriors with his 67-run knock as the side amassed 218-6 in their 20 overs before Guyana’s spinners spun through the Tallawahs batsmen to dismiss them for just 137.

Guyana batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Brandon King set the tone for a huge total early on after Jade Dernbach had dismissed Chandrapaul Hemraj in just the second over.

Hetmyer, taking the more aggressive approach, fell six runs short of a half-century when he was dismissed for 44 off 25 deliveries. King took charge of the proceedings and reached his 50 shortly afterwards.

After King went back to the pavilion for 59, it was skipper Malik who took the side forward, reaching his half-century off 31 deliveries despite wickets falling at the other end.

Malik remained unbeaten at the end as he helped his side set Tallawahs a daunting 219-run target. West Indies stars Chris Gayle and Chadwick Walton could not provide the fireworks the side needed and both were dismissed by Imran Tahir to ensure the chasers were never really in it.

Andre Russell was involved in a 50-run stand alongside Glen Phillips.

However, Tallawahs started to unravel when Russell was dismissed for 40 and the whole side was bundled out in just 17.3 overs.